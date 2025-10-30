TOXIC on March 19th, 2026: Release Date Postponement Rumours Quashed

Rocking Star Yash is set to appear in a Geethu Mohandas directorial after the massive success of the KGF franchise. His highly anticipated next film, Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has recently been in the news due to postponement rumours circulating online. Today, the makers once again confirmed the release date.

Quashing all rumours, KVN Productions reinforced the release plan by sharing a countdown post on social media: “140 days to go… His Untamed Presence, Is Your Existential Crisis. #ToxicTheMovie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026.” The film will be releasing Worldwide on March 19th, 2026.

The release date lands in the heart of a major festive frame, coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and regional New Year celebrations, followed closely by Eid, creating a high-impact four-day celebration window at the box office.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. The final stretch of filming is currently underway in Bangalore, and full-scale promotions are expected to roll out in January 2026.

Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set to ignite the festive frame with a nationwide and global release.