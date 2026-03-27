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Home > Movie News

Varun Tej and Niharika Film Update

Published on March 27, 2026 by nymisha

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Varun Tej and Niharika Film Update

Mega girl Niharika Konidela is producing films on Pink Elephant Pictures. After the super success of Committee Kurrollu, her second production titled Rakasa is slated for April 3rd release. Niharika is all set to produce the next film of Mega hero Varun Tej. The film will be launched in a grand manner with a pooja ceremony tomorrow in Hyderabad. Yadhu Vamsi who directed Committee Kurrollu will direct this untitled film.

The film is said to be a sports drama set in the backdrop of Volleyball. The cast and crew members of this untitled film will be announced at a later date. Varun Tej will commence the shoot of this film after he is done with the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. More details are expected to be announced very soon.

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