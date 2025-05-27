Kannappa Content Stolen

Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa is in the final stages of post-production and the team announced that the film will hit the screens on June 27th. In a shocking incident, the content of Kannappa has been stolen by the team. A Hard Drive with content has been stolen by Raghu and Charitha. The team of Kannappa has filed a complaint in the Film Nagar Police Station and the hunt for the culprits is on.

The Mumbai VFX Team has sent the Hard Drive through courier and it was received in Hyderabad by Raghu. But it was not handed over to the team of Kannappa. The film’s Executive Producer Vijay Kumar had to approach the cops after the content was stolen. Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,[3] Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo played other important roles.