Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Home > Movie News

Kannappa Content Stolen

Published on May 27, 2025 by nymisha

Kannappa Content Stolen

Manchu Vishnu’s dream project Kannappa is in the final stages of post-production and the team announced that the film will hit the screens on June 27th. In a shocking incident, the content of Kannappa has been stolen by the team. A Hard Drive with content has been stolen by Raghu and Charitha. The team of Kannappa has filed a complaint in the Film Nagar Police Station and the hunt for the culprits is on.

The Mumbai VFX Team has sent the Hard Drive through courier and it was received in Hyderabad by Raghu. But it was not handed over to the team of Kannappa. The film’s Executive Producer Vijay Kumar had to approach the cops after the content was stolen. Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam,[3] Raghu Babu, Preity Mukhundhan and Madhoo played other important roles.

