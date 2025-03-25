Robinhood team clears Ticket hike Controversy

Nithiin’s upcoming film Robinhood is the costliest attempt in the actor’s career. Venky Kudumula is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are producing this full length entertainer. The makers have applied for a ticket hike for the film in Andhra Pradesh and the government granted a GO with a hike of Rs 75 for multiplexes and Rs 50 for single screens.

Following backlash from the audience, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers clarified that the price hike applies only to selected premium screens. However, citing the same government order (G.O), distributors in B and C centers are now urging theater owners to raise ticket prices as well, arguing that the hike is officially permitted.

The new GO created a huge confusion across the distribution and exhibition circles of AP. In Telangana, there would be no hike for ticket prices. Robinhood will face tough competition as MAD Square is releasing on the same day and the film too is carrying good expectations. Apart from these, three dubbing films are releasing during the long holiday weekend.