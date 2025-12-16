Sankranthi 2026: A Season with Entertaining Films

Five Telugu films are releasing during the Sankranthi 2026 season and the biggest surprise is that all these films will be high on entertainment. Entertaining the audience is the USP of all the Sankranthi 2026 releases. Here is what they offer:

Prabhas’ Raja Saab: Raja Saab is a horror comedy and Prabhas is back into his comfort zone after years. The songs and the trailer revealed that Prabhas is presented in a vintage look. Maruthi who has delivered several comic entertainers is the director of Raja Saab. The film banks on entertainment, emotional drama and horror thrills. The film releases on January 9th.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi is the King when it comes to delivering comic entertainers with native touch. Megastar Chiranjeevi is returning back to entertainment with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and the film is high on expectations. All the released content is quite impressive and the family crowds will rush to theatres to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu if the content is promising. The film releases on January 12th.

Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: After delivering several lackluster and regular commercial films, Ravi Teja is trying his luck with an emotional entertainer titled Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Kishore Tirumala is the director and the film is a satire on families. The film is aimed for January 13th release.

Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju: Naveen Polishetty emerged as a Star in a short time in Telugu cinema and he has been consistently delivering successful films. His next film Anaganaga Oka Raju is a full length entertainer and this film is high on expectations. The film releases on January 14th across the globe.

Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari: Whenever Sharwanand released his film during Sankranthi, he delivered super hits. He is testing his luck with Naari Naari Naduma Murari, a film directed by Samajavragamana fame Ram Abbaraju. This film is the last release of the season and it banks on entertainment and romance.